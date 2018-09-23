Crime
Man allegedly attacks 3 people with weapon on Queensborough Bridge

Police say a man with a weapon attacked three people on the Queensborough Bridge on Sunday.

A man has been arrested after allegedly attacking three people with a weapon on the Queensborough Bridge on Sunday.

According to New Westminster police, the suspect had assaulted an elderly man and when two passersby attempted to intervene, he turned on them.

Police said the suspect still had a weapon in his hand when officers arrived.

The man refused orders to drop the weapon and began attacking one of the victims again, according to police.

Officers deployed an ARWEN projectile launcher in an attempt to subdue the suspect but this had no effect, police said.

Police then used a second, unspecified “less lethal” option, which allowed officers to run in and arrest the suspect.

The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital, according to police.

The suspect remains in custody.

