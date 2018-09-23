Manitoba Métis Federation demands apology from Premier Pallister

The Manitoba Métis Federation’s Annual General Assembly has wrapped up, and delegates voted unanimously in favour of a resolution that would defend Métis rights when it comes to consultation and accommodation concerning projects in the province.

The news comes after the province decided not to go through with a $67-million payment to the MMF that was agreed upon by the board of Manitoba Hydro in July 2017.

READ MORE: MMF accuses Premier of ‘race card’ tactics after Hydro board payment called ‘persuasion money’

When Premier Brian Pallister said he would not make the payment initially promised by Hydro, the MMF said it would take the provincial government to court.

Now, the MMF are restating their rights and calling for an apology from Pallister.

“Our people are demanding respect. Our people are demanding an apology. Our people are demanding justice,” MMF president David Chartrand said. “We will pursue justice for our people and ensure the premier will respect the Métis Nation.”

“The MMF protects the claims, rights and interests of the Manitoba Métis community, for today and for future generations.”

READ MORE: ‘I did not want to go here’: MMF suing province over Manitoba Hydro deal

The resolution made at the annual meeting was moved by MMF ministers Jack Park and Anita Campbell.

More than 3,000 Manitoba Métis participated in the Annual General Assembly, which took place in Winnipeg from Sept. 21 to 23.