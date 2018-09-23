Traffic
Man seriously injured after single-vehicle crash on Highway 1A near Cochrane

A man was seriously injured after a single-vehicle collision near Cochrane, Alta., on Sunday afternoon.

A man was seriously injured after a single-vehicle collision near Cochrane, Alta., on Sunday afternoon, resulting in the temporary closure of Highway 1A in both directions near Ghost Lake Village.

Cochrane RCMP responded to the scene just before 2 p.m.

Police said the male driver was taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance with serious but stable, non-life-threatening injuries.

Other people in the vehicle were uninjured but were also assessed by medical personnel. Police couldn’t confirm how many people were inside.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing and the road will be reopened later.

