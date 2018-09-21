Donald Trump Jr. accuses Rod Rosenstein of being NYT op-ed author

Donald Trump Jr. has accused Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein of being the anonymous New York Times op-ed author Friday on Twitter.

“We likely have a winner in the search for ‘anonymous,'” Trump Jr. tweeted while linking a story from The Daily Caller that referred to reports that Rosenstein had discussed wearing a wire while speaking to U.S. President Donald Trump.

We likely have a winner in the search for “anonymous.” Anything to subvert a president who is actually getting things done for America… for a change. https://t.co/uXw2R4PqfB — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 21, 2018

On Friday, The New York Times reported that Rosenstein suggested to secretly record Trump in the White House to expose the administration’s chaos, and that he discussed recruiting cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office for being unfit.

According to The New York Times, the suggestion of invoking the 25th Amendment was made in spring 2017 when Trump fired James Comey as FBI director.

The Times cited several anonymous sources, but Rosenstein has since denied both allegations.

“The New York Times’ story is inaccurate and factually incorrect,” he said in a statement. “I will not further comment on a story based on anonymous sources who are obviously biased against the department and are advancing their own personal agenda.”

On Sept. 5, The New York Times published an op-ed titled, “I am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration.”

The opinion piece was written anonymously by a self-described “senior” White House official. In the piece, the author writes that in the White House, there are “adults in the room,” they recognize what is happening and are “trying to do what’s right even when Donald Trump won’t.”

Since the article was published, Trump has railed against The New York Times and has called for the writer to be revealed.

Does the so-called “Senior Administration Official” really exist, or is it just the Failing New York Times with another phony source? If the GUTLESS anonymous person does indeed exist, the Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to government at once! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

Trump Jr. has likely linked Rosenstein to the opinion piece because of the connection around the 25th Amendment. The 25th Amendment is mentioned in the op-ed that there were “whispers” to initiate it given the instability witnessed, but “no one wanted to precipitate a constitutional crisis.” Now there are reports Rosenstein attempted to recruit staff to invoke the amendment.

The identity of the op-ed author has not been confirmed, with speculation over who it could be making a list of suspects, one among them vice-president Mike Pence.