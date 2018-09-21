Ottawa set to boost riskier forms of renewable energy: natural resources minister

Canada’s natural resources minister says millions of dollars in subsidies for a Nova Scotia tidal project is just one of the coming announcements as Ottawa boosts riskier forms of renewable energy.

Amarjeet Sohi said today at a G7 energy ministers meeting that a $30-million contribution to a $117-million tidal project to harness the immense power of the Bay of Fundy tides will be among “many other” subsidies given to kickstart innovations in the emerging sectors.

It’s one of the early investments coming out of the federal Liberals’ $200-million emerging renewable power program.

The cabinet minister says the development of onshore solar and wind energy took place thanks to early injections of government aid, and offshore renewables will follow a similar path.

During a morning session at the G7 meeting, Paul Simons, the deputy executive director of the International Energy Agency, told delegates that a recent study by his research group indicates that offshore renewables are progressing quickly – particularly offshore wind power.

He said other technologies, like giant floating offshore windmills, are also starting to come into their own.