Parkinson’s perspective: the Larry filter

On April 4, 2017 I texted my brothers and sister.

It read:

“Hi all… news of a sort from up north. For some time now, I’ve been experiencing issues on the side of my body leading to foot dragging/clomping, favouring my left hand over right for many tasks, slurred speech at times… life threatening issues have been eliminated.

“Today I went to the MS clinic for tests. MS is very unlikely, but it appears I have something in the Parkinson’s family. I’ve been referred to a specialist, will be getting a brain MRI and will be taking drugs to increase dopamine which should relieve my symptoms.

“I would encourage you not to worry, it seems under control and we aren’t exactly sure what it is yet. But I wanted to make sure you were all in the loop.

Love, Larry”

That text provoked many emotions from my siblings: shock, sadness, devastation, confusion, anger, and guilt.

In this episode, you’ll hear the most intimate conversations I have ever had with my two brothers and sister. I talk to Bruce, Dan and Tracy about that text, my Parkinson’s, our fears, and unconditional love. I also learn what the “Larry filter” is and I answer their questions about living with Parkinson’s.

When you get Parkinson’s disease it makes you reevaluate your relationships, how you live your life, your priorities, everything. These conversations are part of that process for me. What I discovered is that while it is my diagnosis, Parkinson’s is given to everybody in your life. It impacts each person in some way.

Follow me, Larry Gifford

Twitter: @ParkinsonsPod

Facebook: Facebook.com/ParkinsonsPod

Instagram: @parkinsonspod

Follow Co-host and Producer Niki Reitmeyer

Twitter: @Niki_Reitmayer

Thank you to Bruce Gifford, Dan Gifford, Tracy Cherry and Rebecca Gifford for being an important part of my life and this story.

For more info on our partner Parkinson Canada head to http://www.parkinson.ca/

The toll-free hotline mentioned in this episode is 1-800-565-3000

Or follow them on Twitter

Parkinson Canada @ParkinsonCanada

Parkinson Society BC @ParkinsonsBC

Credits

Dila Velazquez – Story Producer

Rob Johnston – Senior Audio Producer

