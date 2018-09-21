Lighthouse event aims to improve health outcomes for inner city poor

Members of Winnipeg’s neediest community will have easy one-on-one access to medical professionals at an inner-city health event Saturday.

Lighthouse Mission and the Exchange District Pharmacy are joining forces to present the first-ever In the Know Inner City Health Fair and BBQ. Attendees will have access to a healthy BBQ meal, as well as the opportunity to meet with pharmacists, physicians, nurses, nutritionists, diabetes educators and more.

READ MORE: Advocates call on Winnipeg mayor for poverty reduction strategy

The mission is a longtime staple of Winnipeg’s downtown, providing support to the poor for over 100 years. Nathaniel Friesen, its community outreach coordinator, said the health fair is a continuation of Lighthouse’s goal of strengthening the community and giving people a chance at starting on a healthy path.

“Lighthouse Mission is about building community, restoring dignity and improving lives,” he said.

“Partnering with Exchange District Pharmacy and members of the healthcare community here in Winnipeg is a great step toward building healthy lives within our community.”

The In the Know Inner City Health Fair and BBQ takes place Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. in front of 180 Henry St.

WATCH: Winnipeg downtown shelter breaks ground on new space to meet growing demand