September 21, 2018 10:33 am

Lighthouse event aims to improve health outcomes for inner city poor

Lighthouse Mission is partnering with the Exchange District Pharmacy to help Winnipeg's needy.

Members of Winnipeg’s neediest community will have easy one-on-one access to medical professionals at an inner-city health event Saturday.

Lighthouse Mission and the Exchange District Pharmacy are joining forces to present the first-ever In the Know Inner City Health Fair and BBQ. Attendees will have access to a healthy BBQ meal, as well as the opportunity to meet with pharmacists, physicians, nurses, nutritionists, diabetes educators and more.

The mission is a longtime staple of Winnipeg’s downtown, providing support to the poor for over 100 years. Nathaniel Friesen, its community outreach coordinator, said the health fair is a continuation of Lighthouse’s goal of strengthening the community and giving people a chance at starting on a healthy path.

“Lighthouse Mission is about building community, restoring dignity and improving lives,” he said.

“Partnering with Exchange District Pharmacy and members of the healthcare community here in Winnipeg is a great step toward building healthy lives within our community.”

The In the Know Inner City Health Fair and BBQ takes place Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. in front of 180 Henry St.

