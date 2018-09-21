World
September 21, 2018 8:24 am

Three infants among five stabbed at New York daycare

By Staff Reuters

WATCH ABOVE: A 52-year-old woman allegedly slashed herself and five other people, including three infants, early Friday morning in Flushing, Queens.

A A

A female worker at a New York City daycare centre stabbed three infants and two adults early on Friday, injuring one child seriously, then cut her own wrists, police said.

The incident occurred at the daycare centre in the borough of Queens at about 3:30 a.m. EDT, a spokesman for New York City Police Department said.

The unidentified worker stabbed two infant girls and one infant boy as well as a man, believed to be a father of one of the children, and a female coworker, police said.

READ MORE: The risks of using mental illness to explain a violent attack

One of the infants was in serious condition, the police spokesman said.

The suspect has self-inflicted wounds to the wrists and was in custody. She was in stable condition, police said.

Police said it was not immediately clear why she attacked the children and adults.

© 2018 Reuters

Report an error
Daycare Stabbing
Flushing
infant stabbed
New York City
New York daycare stabbing
New York stabbing
NYC
NYPD
Queens stabbing

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News