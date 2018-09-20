Vancouver-based artist launching out of this world exhibit in Kelowna

Beyond the Far Side is a new contemporary exhibit at Arte Funktional in Kelowna.

It’s a whirlwind of bronze, clay and wood sculptures and murals masterminded by Vancouver-based artist Robert Bigelow.

“Beyond the Far Side is the title of the show,” said Bigelow. “We live in a 3D reality, a five-sense reality and this is beyond five-sense reality. It’s really not about this physical world. It’s about beyond it.”

Bigelow has taught painting, drawing and lithography at Simon Fraser University, Capilano College and the Vancouver School of Art (Emily Carr). He was also a guest lecturer at the University of Calgary.

His resume includes being the associate dean at the Faculty of Fine Arts, Concordia University in Montreal.

His works have been collected by the Portland Art Museum, the Boston Museum of Fine Arts, the Pasadena Art Museum, the Los Angeles County Museum, the Museum of Modem Art and the National Gallery of Canada.

The opening reception for the exhibit is this Saturday, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and will feature an artist talk and live music.

Beyond the Far Side will run from September 22nd to November 3rd at Art Funktional inside the Factory in Kelowna.

