WWI exhibit ‘The World Remembers’ on display at Kingston’s Royal Military College

A special display known as “The World Remembers” has been unveiled at Royal Military College, featuring the names of people who died in the First World War, and a message that hits home at the Kingston institution.

Actor R.H. Thomson, the creator and producer of the Canadian-led project, was on hand for the official opening.

Thomson says he wanted to make sure the names of those that paid the ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten.

“I thought on the 100th anniversary of the year that killed 68,000 Canadians and 9-million soldiers, ‘Isn’t it time that we named them? Why wouldn’t we do that?”

The RMC setup has the names being projected on a wall in Baronial Hall on the second floor of the Currie Building, just off the school’s parade square. International names are displayed for 23 seconds while Canadian names appear for 90 seconds.

This marks the final year of the four-year project. Col. Jean Bernier is the deputy commandant at RMC. He says for all involved, it really is a case of “Lest we forget.”

“A-hundred-forty-four RMC cadets died during the First World War, so it only made sense to get on-board, find a way to properly recognize those deaths.”

The RMC stop was an emotional one for Thomson as two of his relatives attended the school.

Royal Military College now joins with universities around the world including Queen’s which is taking part in the event.