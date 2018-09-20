The United Way Central and South Okanagan Similkameen held its seventh annual drive-thru breakfast in Penticton on Thursday morning.

The one-day event went from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

More than 950 breakfast bags were handed out and $21,000 was raised. Organizers were hoping to raise $20,000, which they exceeded.

Tomorrow morning make sure to stop by the United Way Drive Thru Breakfast at the Penticton Lakeside Resort and Conference Centre! Receive a Valley First bag worth $50!https://t.co/7SOx1NgQiC pic.twitter.com/nbIpFnwrMy — United Way CSO (@UnitedWayCSO) September 19, 2018

READ MORE: United Way Calgary kicks off new ‘#Unignorable’ campaign

The event also featured several prizes, including:

Vancouver sports getaway. A rip for 2 to Vancouver with two B.C. Lions tickets, hotel and breakfast for two at Metrotown Hilton, Shark Club gift card. Valued at more than $400.

Vancouver Canucks jersey signed by Daniel Sedin.

Penticton Speedway family pass.

Summerland wine and golf experience.

Naramata wine tour.

Two box seat tickets at SOEC to Celtic Thunder.

Two box seat tickets at SOEC to 3 Days Grace.

Great Estates Okanagan wine gift basket.

Nature’s Fare gift basket.

Time Flies kids gift basket.