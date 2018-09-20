The United Way Central and South Okanagan Similkameen held its seventh annual drive-thru breakfast in Penticton on Thursday morning.
The one-day event went from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.
More than 950 breakfast bags were handed out and $21,000 was raised. Organizers were hoping to raise $20,000, which they exceeded.
The event also featured several prizes, including:
- Vancouver sports getaway. A rip for 2 to Vancouver with two B.C. Lions tickets, hotel and breakfast for two at Metrotown Hilton, Shark Club gift card. Valued at more than $400.
- Vancouver Canucks jersey signed by Daniel Sedin.
- Penticton Speedway family pass.
- Summerland wine and golf experience.
- Naramata wine tour.
- Two box seat tickets at SOEC to Celtic Thunder.
- Two box seat tickets at SOEC to 3 Days Grace.
- Great Estates Okanagan wine gift basket.
- Nature’s Fare gift basket.
- Time Flies kids gift basket.
