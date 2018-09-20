Cocaine found in Estevan arena

Estevan police are investigating after a baggie of cocaine was discovered in the arena during an Estevan Bruins game this week.
An onlooker found the bag on the lobby floor outside the main washrooms at Affinty Place before turning it into officers.
Police are thankful for the person’s actions but are extremely concerned as many children were around and could have potentially picked it up.
There’s no word on whether a bag search policy will be implemented at the arena as a result.
The drugs have an estimated street value of about $100.
