Season-opening weekend almost here for Kelowna Rockets

It’ll be a banner night for the Kelowna Rockets on Saturday evening.

The WHL’s 2018-19 regular season starts on Friday, and the Kelowna Rockets will open their 72-game campaign with a home-and-home set against the Kamloops Blazers. Kelowna will visit Kamloops on Friday, then host the Blazers on Saturday.

The @Kelowna_Rockets lost some key pieces, but they've never strayed from the spotlight for too long. #WHLOpeningWeek 📰 | https://t.co/5fd1ikQ1d8 pic.twitter.com/9ajN94qwwh — The WHL (@TheWHL) September 19, 2018

And in the Rockets’ home-opener on Saturday, Kelowna will hoist another banner to the rafters at Prospera Place, this one for winning the B.C. Division regular-season pennant. The addition will increase the Rockets’ banner collection to 20 since 2001. That season, Kelowna won its first banner by placing first in the West Division. Overall, this will be the Rockets’ seventh B.C. Division pennant.

“Banners are great to have: They’re a reminder,” said Rockets president and GM Bruce Hamilton. “And every one you get is one that other teams didn’t get.”

