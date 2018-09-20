Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce cancels mayoral debate, unable to ‘secure full participation’ of front-runners
The Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce has canceled their usual mayoral debate after being unable to “secure the full participation” of their selected candidates.
The chamber generally hosts the front-runners in a debate before a Winnipeg civic election.
Chamber president Loren Remillard would not point fingers, but did tell 680CJOB it was not candidate Jenny Motkaluk who refused to participate.
“When we do our events, we want to bring the maximum value for our members and our community-at-large,” said Remillard.
“For that reason, we invite the front-running candidates for these types of debates.”
Incumbent mayor Brian Bowman said publicly last week that he would not participate in any debate where all mayoral candidates are not invited.
Bowman currently has the most support of Winnipeggers, followed by Motkaluk.
Motkaluk said it’s a way for Bowman to avoid debating her one-on-one.
