Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce cancels mayoral debate, unable to ‘secure full participation’ of front-runners

The Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce has canceled their usual mayoral debate after being unable to “secure the full participation” of their selected candidates.

The chamber generally hosts the front-runners in a debate before a Winnipeg civic election.

Chamber president Loren Remillard would not point fingers, but did tell 680CJOB it was not candidate Jenny Motkaluk who refused to participate.

I regret to advise, after careful consideration, @TheWpgChamber has made difficult decision to cancel our planned 2018 Mayoral Debate on Oct 19. Our regularly scheduled luncheon will now be a VIP luncheon featuring an individual of national prominence. Details to follow. #wpg18 — Loren Remillard (@LorenRemillard) September 20, 2018

“When we do our events, we want to bring the maximum value for our members and our community-at-large,” said Remillard.

“For that reason, we invite the front-running candidates for these types of debates.”

LISTEN: Chamber of Commerce President Loren Remillard with Hal Anderson about the mayoral debate

Incumbent mayor Brian Bowman said publicly last week that he would not participate in any debate where all mayoral candidates are not invited.

Bowman currently has the most support of Winnipeggers, followed by Motkaluk.

Motkaluk said it’s a way for Bowman to avoid debating her one-on-one.

Bowman says he won't attend a debate or Mayoral Forum unless all candidates are invited. But major debates are formatted for 'frontrunners'or 1 on 1 w me & @Mayor_Bowman only. Courage,conviction & strength of leadership?Why won’t you debate me Mr. Mayor? Winnipeggers want to know pic.twitter.com/Rev0dZt9IP — Jenny Motkaluk (@JennyMotkaluk) September 15, 2018