Halifax man facing sexual assault charges in case dating back 30 years

A Halifax man has been charged after an investigation into sexual assaults that allegedly happened almost 30 years ago.
Halifax Regional Police say they received multiple reports in the spring and summer of this year in relation to incidents that occurred between 1988 and 1991.
READ: Legal services expanded for sexual assault survivors in Nova Scotia
The suspect and victims were known to each other, and the incidents happened in Halifax, Dartmouth and East Petpeswick.
The Sexual Assault Investigative Team of the Integrated Criminal Investigative Division have charged Donald Paul Henderson, 53, with four counts of sexual exploitation and one count of sexual assault.
Henderson is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Nov. 6.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.