Halifax man facing sexual assault charges in case dating back 30 years

A Halifax man has been charged after an investigation into sexual assaults that allegedly happened almost 30 years ago.

Halifax Regional Police say they received multiple reports in the spring and summer of this year in relation to incidents that occurred between 1988 and 1991.

The suspect and victims were known to each other, and the incidents happened in Halifax, Dartmouth and East Petpeswick.

The Sexual Assault Investigative Team of the Integrated Criminal Investigative Division have charged Donald Paul Henderson, 53, with four counts of sexual exploitation and one count of sexual assault.

Henderson is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Nov. 6.