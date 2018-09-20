Agricultural event takes Manitoba students into the barn and beyond

Local students swapped their pencils for pitchforks at the Amazing Agriculture Adventure, Sept. 18-20.

The Agriculture in the Classroom Manitoba initiative gave young people the chance to explore where their food comes from and learn what goes into food production.

Hands on, interactive stations featured live animals, crop production, weather, bees and more.

Executive Director, Sue Clayton, said it’s important to strengthen students’ farm-to-food connection.

“More and more of us live in the city of Winnipeg, not as many in the rural areas and so the kids just don’t understand where their food comes from. They think it comes from the grocery store.”

It takes 200 volunteers to host 700 students over the three days at the University of Manitoba Discovery Centre south of Winnipeg.

Marg Smith, an apiarist, has been volunteering for years, sharing her expertise in beekeeping.

“About a third of what we eat comes from something that was pollenated by bees. And not only honey bees but there are many other bees in the world.”

The Amazing Agriculture Adventure coincided with Manitoba’s Farm and Food Awareness Week. More info can be found here.

