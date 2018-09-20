Halifax police investigate suspicious package at downtown-area graveyard
Halifax Regional Police were briefly on the scene of a suspicious package in the city’s downtown Thursday morning.
Officers were called to a graveyard near Sackville and Summer streets at 10:20 a.m.
Vehicle and pedestrian traffic was shut down on a section of Sackville Street as members of the explosive disposal unit examined the package.
By 11:20 a.m., it was determined there was no threat and the street was re-opened to traffic.
