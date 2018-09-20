Bill Kelly: Report contains bad news for carbon tax foes

If Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer thinks that attacking the Liberals’ carbon tax plan might be the road to victory in next year’s election, he may want to re-think that strategy.

The National Post has obtained a copy of an extensive report on the carbon tax plan by an independent group called Canadians For Clean Prosperity, which concludes that the money Canadians would receive in rebate cheques far outweighs any cost increases the tax may cause.

Before you dismiss the report as just another left-wing, tree-hugger propaganda piece, you should know that this non-partisan organization is led by Mark Cameron, who was policy director for Stephen Harper.

The report is especially relevant here in Ontario, where Doug Ford has committed $30 million of our tax money to fight the carbon tax, even though this research data tells us the program would produce a net benefit to all Ontario taxpayers.

This report may not change the opinion of hard-line conservatives, but for many Canadians, the idea of a program that helps the environment and puts money back in their pockets is going to get their attention.

The National Post’s John Ivison, who broke the story, rightly calls this report a game changer.

Both the Liberal and Conservative environmental plans will likely cause moderate price increases, but if the Liberal plan offers rebate cheques that more than offset those costs, it’s not too difficult to figure which program Canadian voters would accept.

