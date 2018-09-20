Pedestrian struck in Burnaby suffers serious head injury

A 50-year-old pedestrian is recovering in hospital after being hit while trying to cross the street in Burnaby.

RCMP said in a release it happened around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 5600 block of Goring Street.

It was a busy time for traffic, and when the pedestrian attempted to cross, they were hit by a Nissan Altima.

They suffered a serious head injury, but are expected to live.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

Officers are asking that anyone who saw the incident, or may have dash cam footage, come forward.

Anyone with information can contact the Burnaby RCMP and speak with Cst. Kevin Connolly at 604-646-9999.