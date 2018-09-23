‘People don’t live very long after being diagnosed’: ALS Society of Manitoba

A mouth watering event is hoping to raise funds to help support people living with ALS in Manitoba.

The event, Bud, Spud, and Steak for ALS takes places on Sept. 28 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the TYC Event Centre in Polo Park.

Tickets are on sale until Monday Sept. 24. More information about the event and ALS can be found on ALS Society of Manitoba’s website.

Also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, ALS sees the brain stop communicating with muscles that typically move at will.

People living with the disease lose the ability to walk, talk, eat, swallow and eventually breathe.

“Unfortunately, people don’t live for very long after being diagnosed,” Diana Rasmussen from the ALS Society of Manitoba said.

About 80 per cent of people die within two to five years after being diagnosed, according to the ALS Society of Canada.

Officials said the funds are much needed.

“Price of equipment is so high. It could cost a person $200,000 to $400,000 to buy it alone,” Rasmussen said.

The ALS Society of Manitoba provides the equipment free of charge to people who need it.

“We do have to raise the dollars to get the equipment, maintain it, and upgrade it,” Rasmussen added.

In addition to providing equipment, the society also offers supportive programming.

“We have areas people can stay for long-term care, or while they get treatment, programs for kids, and counselling,” Rasmussen said.

