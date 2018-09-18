Capcom Vancouver announces it’s suspending operations, shutting down studio

Sad news for local gamers — Capcom Game Studio Vancouver has announced that it’s suspending operations and closing its doors on Tuesday.

It was the studio where part of the Dead Rising video game franchise was created.

In a statement, Capcom Vancouver said it expects to record losses from the termination of development projects in its consolidated financial results for the six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019.

We’re sad to announce that effective today, Capcom Vancouver has suspended operations. We want to express our deepest thanks to our team and our fans for all your support. — Capcom Vancouver (@CapcomVancouver) September 18, 2018

It expects to lose approximately 4.5-billion yen under the cost of sales in the next six months — that’s about C$52 million.

It’s not confirmed yet how many people are affected, but online reports suggest that about 158 people have lost their jobs.

Unfortunately Capcom Vancouver shuttered today. I’m in a bit of a shock, but if you know of anyone looking for an 18 year experienced game designer send them my way. Spread the word! — Aidan Scanlan (@aidanscanlan) September 18, 2018

It said it’s reviewing the allocation of its development resources that support the production of content.

Global News has reached out to Capcom Vancouver for comment but did not hear back by time of publication.