Proposed zip line park in Binbrook spurs conservation vs. commercialization debate

A proposed zip line park at the Binbrook Conservation Area has been narrowly supported by Hamilton’s planning committee.

Councillors voted 4-3 on Tuesday morning in favour of a zoning modification that would allow for construction of the seasonal adventure park. The matter will be put to a general vote at council next Wednesday.

Treetop Trekking, the company behind the proposal, already operates five zip line facilities on conservation authority land in Ontario.

The Binbrook park would consist of seven elevated, aerial courses which would wind through the existing trees, along with a supervised children’s adventure park.

One hundred trees, about one-third of which are dead or dying according to a staff report, would have to be removed and replaced as part of construction.

A volunteer group called the Glanbrook Conservation Committee is pushing back, is accusing the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority (NPCA) of putting commercialization ahead of conservation.

Chairman Brett Harrington says he appreciates the NPCA’s need to be financially viable, but he adds that “conservation authorities are entrusted to protect our environment” and “that’s what they should be doing.”

Ward 7 Councillor Terry Anderson is among the zip line’s supporters.

He insists that if you don’t provide interesting ways for young people to enjoy nature, “no one will ever get out there and ever see it.”