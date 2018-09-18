Saskatoon weather outlook: widespread frost expected

Risk of a widespread frost Wednesday morning.

Saskatoon forecast

Tuesday

Temperatures in Saskatoon dipped back to 4 C to start the day under cloudy skies before making their way up into high single digits by noon.

Nice fall colours in Saskatoon under mostly cloudy skies at 7 degrees on this Tuesday morning

During the afternoon the mercury continues its march up toward double digits for a daytime high as mostly cloudy skies continue.

Tuesday night

Some clearing overnight will allow temperatures to slide below the freezing mark with widespread frost likely across central Saskatchewan.

As a result, be sure to cover or bring in any frost sensitive plants and also be aware that there is a risk of frost for the next seven days as well.

Wednesday

A mix of sun and cloud is on the way for the region on Wednesday with a very slight chance of an isolated shower in the afternoon.

The additional sunshine should help boost our daytime high into double digits.

Thursday-Friday

Clouds roll back in on Thursday with a chance of rain later in the day, continuing into the evening after aiming for an afternoon high in low double digits.

An approaching system will bring in a good chance of rain during the day on Friday that could chance over to some wet snow in the evening after reaching a daytime high in upper single digits.

Weekend outlook

There still is some uncertainty with the weekend forecast, however rain is expected on Saturday with wet snow potentially mixing in at times with another wave of mixed precipitation possible on Sunday.

Morning lows will dip back toward the freezing mark with daytime highs only making it into mid-single digits.

Dave Parsons took the Your Saskatchewan photo for Sept. 18 in Saskatoon:

