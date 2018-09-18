Freeland vows Canada ‘will act appropriately’ in response to poisoning of Canadian Pussy Riot member

Canada “will act appropriately” in response to the apparent poisoning of a Canadian member of the Russian punk protest band Pussy Riot.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland made the vow while speaking with reporters on Tuesday and said she has spoken with the mother of Pyotr Verzilov, the dual Russian-Canadian man who doctors say was poisoned last week, to assure her that Canada will support them.

“Pyotr’s situation is one that our government is following with very close interest and it is one that I am personally very closely engaged in,” she said, noting she spoke with his mother on Friday.

“Canada is here to support him and we are working very closely with him, with his family.”

Verzilev, who was transported to hospital in Berlin after initially being treated in Moscow, reportedly fell ill last week.

Fellow Pussy Riot member Veronika Nikulshina told local media he had lost his eyesight, hearing, ability to speak and his ability to walk.

Nikulshina said over the weekend he is doing better since being treated in Germany.

Russia was internationally condemned earlier this year for a nerve agent attack against former Russian spy turned double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in the English town of Salisbury.

Members of Pussy Riot were handed jail sentences after protesting at the World Cup final in Russia in July.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last week that while it was too early to say whether the Kremlin had a hand in the apparent poisoning of Verzilov, the matter was cause for concern.

“This is a situation of concern and I can confirm that Canadian consular officials have reached out to the medical facility in which he’s held,” Trudeau told reporters on Thursday.

“We are certainly very engaged with this situation and it is of concern, obviously, given actions of recent months by the Russians in the U.K. … It is too early to draw any conclusions about what has happened or how it has happened.”

Russia has not yet made a statement about the matter.

Freeland said Canadian officials are in contact with German counterparts and will continue to monitor the case.