Burlington mayor floats the idea of annexing Waterdown

It looks like Burlington’s mayor has set his sights on Waterdown for growth opportunities.

Rick Goldring made a request to the province Tuesday to consider allowing Burlington to take over the Hamilton community.

At Queen’s Park with @GeoffDaweAurora with support from Mayors @chrisfriel @_donmitchell to announce discussions with @fordnation govt, on fixing ‘Places to Grow’ Act. Also asked govt to consider adding Waterdown to @cityburlington. Thanks to @janemckennapc for your support pic.twitter.com/QvYrjTt4wv — Rick Goldring (@RickGoldring) September 18, 2018

The request is being backed by Burlington PC MPP Jane McKenna according to Goldring’s post on social media.

His comments come as part of a meeting at Queen’s Park alongside other mayors on the Places to Grow Act.

— More to come