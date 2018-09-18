Politics
September 18, 2018 2:33 pm

Burlington mayor floats the idea of annexing Waterdown

Sara Cain By Reporter  900 CHML
Sara Cain, 900 CHML
It looks like Burlington’s mayor has set his sights on Waterdown for growth opportunities.

Rick Goldring made a request to the province Tuesday to consider allowing Burlington to take over the Hamilton community.

The request is being backed by Burlington PC MPP Jane McKenna according to Goldring’s post on social media.

His comments come as part of a meeting at Queen’s Park alongside other mayors on the Places to Grow Act.

More to come

