Freeland to travel to Washington this week to resume NAFTA talks

High-level meetings are set to resume this week in Washington in an effort to bring Canada into a revised North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

The renewed effort comes as the Opposition Conservatives criticize Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the tactics his government has been using to get a NAFTA deal done.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said Monday that she and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer have agreed to meet again face-to-face to try to reach an understanding about each other’s positions on NAFTA, although an exact meeting schedule hadn’t been set.

Freeland told reporters in Ottawa that trade officials from Canada and the U.S. have been meeting in the American capital since last Thursday, continuing what the minister described as “intensive” talks aimed at reaching a deal.

The discussions are being held under a Sept. 30 deadline for getting the text of an agreement to the U.S. Congress.

President Donald Trump started the clock ticking last month when his administration informed Congress of a U.S.-Mexico trade pact, which he invited Canada to join.