Ontario farmers’ markets harvesting success

Today it seems that more and more people are wanting to buy fresh, local produce and good quality products straight from the farms.

“I like to support the farmers,” said Boda, a customer at the Sherway Farmers’ Market. “I live about five minutes away and visit the market twice a week.”

Farmer William Blyleven has been running the Sherway Farmers’ Market since 1993, featuring Ontario-grown fruit and veggies, plus farm-fresh eggs, baked goods and so much more.

Blyleven is a third-generation farmer and Sherway is one of the three markets he runs from June through the beginning of October, all part of the Farm Fresh Markets Group.

“My grandfather started it when he came over Holland, after World War 11,” said Blyleven, Blyleven Farmers and founder of Farmer Fresh Markets. “My grandfather had pigs and some beef cattle and my dad bought a farm very close to him. My dad milked cows and had pigs and it just started off from there.”

The markets inventory is constantly changing depending on the season and with that comes great advice from Blyleven and more than 15 hard-working vendors at the Sherway location.

“The connection with customers — that’s the most important thing,” said longtime vendor and owner of Quality Bakery, Abe Piets.

Whatever it is you’re looking for, Farmer Fresh Markets offer that personal touch.

“They want to know how it was grown, if there any chemicals on it, how to store it is a big thing,” said Blyleven. “Some people ask me how to cook and I’m not a very good cook.

“It’s the relationship — that’s the biggest thing, the relationship.”