Preliminary inquiry set for former Winnipeg police constable accused in a fatal hit and run

A preliminary inquiry has been set for a former Winnipeg police constable accused in a fatal hit and run last October.

Justin Steven Holz is facing several charges in connection with the death of Cody Severight.

The 23-year-old was killed after he was struck on Main Street near Sutherland Avenue.

Holz, who was off duty at the time of the incident, was taken into custody several kilometres away from the scene.

READ MORE: Off-duty police officer, Justin Holz, charged after car crash kills 23-year old Winnipeg man

On Monday, a preliminary inquiry was set for March 4, 2019. It’s expected to last until the 8th.

Holz did not appear in court, but a number of Severight’s family members did, including his brothers and his girlfriend at the time of his death.

“I was kind of hoping to put a face to the name today,” said Tyler, Severight’s brother. “It hurts every day. He kind of taught me everything I know right now, so it’s kind of like I lost a dad.”

His brother Curtis was also in the courtroom.

“I’m having a hard time myself, I miss my brother, I miss him every day. It’s just hard, I just want to see justice for my brother,” Curtis Severight said.

Gloria Lebold, Severight’s grandmother was also in court Monday. In fact she has yet to miss a court date.

“I don’t want people to forget that was my grandson,” Gloria Lebold said. “It’s a lot of stress and when I get home I just let out a big cry because it hurts, it really hurts.”

READ MORE: Officer accused in Cody Severight death no longer with force say Winnipeg police

Lebold said she has yet to see Holz with her own eyes.

“He took something very precious away from us,” Lebold said. “We would like to see him pay for what he did to my grandson.”

Lebold said she avoids going to the area where her grandson was killed.

“It’s a total loss for us and we’re always talking about him, he was well loved by everybody.”