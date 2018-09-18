Winnipeg woman relieved as family in Philippines safe after typhoon

While Leila Eugenio Guerrero was helping serve customers at Jeepney’s, her family’s Winnipeg-based Filipino restaurant on Sargent Avenue, she couldn’t help but think of her family back home, who was dealing with a typhoon over the weekend.

Typhoon Mangkhut rocked the Philippines over the weekend, making landfall Saturday and leaving 65 dead in the country. Wind speeds reached up to 255 kph.

Guerrero grew up in the city of Laoag, which is capital of the province of Ilocos Norte in the Philippines. Her parents, aunt and cousin still live there and while she hasn’t talked to them directly yet, she has heard through others in the area they are all OK.

She says her mom was away in Europe during the typhoon, which caused concern.

“Of course we were scared, especially that my mom was not with my dad, and my dad has a heart issue,” said Guerrero.

“We were scared he would be so nervous during that time, but we’re so glad that he’s so stable with my aunt and cousin.”

Global News spoke with the Philippine Canadian Centre of Manitoba, who says they may be working on something for fundraisers of local victims in the coming days.

“It’s really very hard to experience that calamity, especially the farmers, they lose a lot of their harvest,” Guerrero said of the typhoon’s impact. “The people in rural areas whose houses were blown by the wind and flooded.”

While Guerrero said she’s happy to hear her family is safe, her mind turns to the others who were affected.

“Of course I’m relieved that nothing wrong happened with them, but I’m sad for the other people,” Guerrero said.

“The only thing I can do now is pray for them and maybe if there’s a fundraiser, we can involve ourselves with that fundraiser.”

