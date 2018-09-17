Trump says a ‘little delay’ may be needed on confirmation for ‘outstanding judge’ Kavanaugh

President Donald Trump says “a little delay” may be needed on an upcoming Senate Judiciary Committee vote on the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh. But the president is predicting that it will “work out very well.”

The president is facing questions about Kavanaugh amid scrutiny of a woman’s claim that the judge sexually assaulted her at a party when they were both in high school.

Trump says he wants a “full process” to investigate the allegations. But the president says Kavanaugh’s nomination is “on track. I think he’s very much on track.”

Trump is praising Kavanaugh as one of the finest people he’s known. And he called a question about whether Kavanaugh should withdraw “ridiculous.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the GOP will review the sexual assault allegation against Kavanaugh “by the book” with bipartisan interviews on the Judiciary Committee.

The Republican leader criticized Democrats for sitting on the information during weeks of debate on Kavanaugh’s nomination. During all that time, “they did not raise it,” he said in a Senate floor speech.

McConnell says he has “great confidence” in the Senate Judiciary Committee’s GOP chairman, Chuck Grassley, who has said he will seek interviews with both Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford.

He says Grassley is following standard practice of private interviews when new information is added to the background file of a nominee.