Windows smashed, security bars pried open in Vernon break and enter

The front window of a Vernon business was smashed and security bars were pried open during a break and enter on Sunday night.

Police were called to a commercial alarm at Polar Battery on the 4300-block of 25 Avenue at around 10:30 p.m.

“Once the suspects gained entry into the business, taken were four to six power converters, worth approximately $1,000 each,” Const. Kelly Brett said in a news release. “These batteries are commonly used in RVs and cabins for converting power and will have the brand name of ‘Power Bright’ on the top in white lettering.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.