Renewed effort to save Vancouver’s Chinatown

It’s the next step to preserve and revitalize Vancouver’s shrinking Chinatown.

At the Chinese Cultural Centre on Monday morning, Premier John Horgan and Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson signed a Memorandum of Understanding to coordinate a bid to have Chinatown designated as a world UNESCO heritage site.

As well, the province is working to establish a Chinese-Canadian museum.

Early research is complete and public consultations are next.

The neighbourhood is already a National Heritage Site, but in recent years, community advocates have argued gentrification is changing it, pushing out local businesses and seniors.