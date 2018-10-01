Quebec election: Trois-Rivières results
The electoral division of Trois-Rivières comprises parts of the City of Trois-Rivières, from the Rivière Saint-Maurice, including all the islands situated at its mouth, the boundary of the City of Trois-Rivières in the Saint Lawrence River and Autoroute 55.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Jean Boulet
Parti Québécois: Marie-Claude Camirand
Quebec Liberal Party: Jean-Denis Girard
Québec Solidaire: Valérie Delage
The incumbent in the riding was Liberal Jean-Denis Girard.
He won the 2014 election with 39 per cent of the vote and a 3,206 lead over his closest opponent.
The riding has voted Liberal since 2003, except in 2007 when it elected a candidate from the Action Démocratique du Québec.
The Liberals regained power in 2008.
History
The current territory of the riding comes from the original electoral district, which was established in 1792.
Trois-Rivières was founded in 1634 by Laviolette.
It was given its name by Samuel de Champlain, inspired by the mouth of the Saint-Maurice River, which is characterized by a delta with three branches and two main islands, thus giving the impression of being at the confluence of three different rivers.
