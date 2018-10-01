Quebec election: Sanguinet results
The riding of Sanguinet is located in the western part of the Montérégie region, on the south shore of the Saint Lawrence River.
It includes the municipalities of Sainte-Catherine, Saint-Constant, Saint-Mathieu and Saint-Rémi.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Danielle McCann
Parti Québécois: Alain Therrien
Quebec Liberal Party: Marcelina Jugureanu
Québec Solidaire: Maya Fréchette-Bonnier
The incumbent heading into the 2018 election was Parti Québécois MNA Alain Therrien.
Therrien was first elected in the 2012 election and re-elected in 2014.
An economist by trade, Therrien is the party’s official opposition critic for economy, the light rail project and the taxi industry, among other topics.
History
The electoral division of Sanguinet was created in 2011.
