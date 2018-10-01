Quebec election: Sanguinet results

The riding of Sanguinet is located in the western part of the Montérégie region, on the south shore of the Saint Lawrence River.

It includes the municipalities of Sainte-Catherine, Saint-Constant, Saint-Mathieu and Saint-Rémi.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Danielle McCann

Parti Québécois: Alain Therrien

Quebec Liberal Party: Marcelina Jugureanu

Québec Solidaire: Maya Fréchette-Bonnier

The incumbent heading into the 2018 election was Parti Québécois MNA Alain Therrien.

Therrien was first elected in the 2012 election and re-elected in 2014.

An economist by trade, Therrien is the party’s official opposition critic for economy, the light rail project and the taxi industry, among other topics.

History

The electoral division of Sanguinet was created in 2011.