Politics
October 1, 2018 3:22 am

Quebec election: Sanguinet results

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

A Quebec elections ballot box.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
A A

The riding of Sanguinet is located in the western part of the Montérégie region, on the south shore of the Saint Lawrence River.

It includes the municipalities of Sainte-Catherine, Saint-Constant, Saint-Mathieu and Saint-Rémi.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Danielle McCann
Parti Québécois: Alain Therrien
Quebec Liberal Party: Marcelina Jugureanu
Québec Solidaire: Maya Fréchette-Bonnier

The incumbent heading into the 2018 election was Parti Québécois MNA Alain Therrien.

Therrien was first elected in the 2012 election and re-elected in 2014.

An economist by trade, Therrien is the party’s official opposition critic for economy, the light rail project and the taxi industry, among other topics.

History

The electoral division of Sanguinet was created in 2011.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Coalition Avenir Quebec
Francois Legault
Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois
Jean-François Lisée
Manon Masse
Parti Quebecois
Philippe Couillard
Quebec election
Quebec elections 2018
Quebec Liberal Party
Quebec Solidaire
Sanguinet

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News