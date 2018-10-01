Politics
October 1, 2018 3:52 am

Quebec election: Saint-Jean results

The riding of Saint-Jean is located in the Montérégie. It includes the municipality of Saint-Blaise-sur-Richelieu and a portion of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, west of the Richelieu River.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Louis Lemieux
Parti Québécois: Dave Turcotte
Quebec Liberal Party: Vanessa Parent
Québec Solidaire: Simon Lalonde

The incumbent heading into the 2018 election was Parti Québécois MNA Dave Turcotte.

Turcotte was first elected in 2008 and subsequently re-elected in 2012 and 2014. He was the official opposition critic on various topics, including social services and youth protection, housing, literacy and issues involving the pharmaceutical industry.

History

The electoral division of Saint-Jean was created in 1853 but was spelled St. Jean until 1912.

Saint-Jean is considered a swing riding.

