Quebec election: Saint-François results

Saint-François is an Eastern Townships riding that includes the Sherbrooke boroughs of Brompton, Fleurimont and Lennoxville, as well as Barnston-Ouest, Coaticook, Compton, Dixville, East Hereford, Martinville, Sainte-Edwidge-de-Clifton, Saint-Herménégilde, Saint-Malo, Saint-Venant-de-Paquette, Stanstead-Est and Waterville.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Genviève Hébert

Parti Québécois: Solange Masson

Quebec Liberal Party: Charles Poulin





Kévin Côté

Liberal Guy Hardy won the riding in 2014. It was held by Liberal Monique Gagnon-Tremblay from 1985 to 2012, when she stepped down.

The Parti Québécois took the riding in 2012, but it returned to the Liberals two years later.

History

The electoral division of Saint-François was created in 1972. It is located in the northwestern part of the administrative region of the Eastern Townships.

The name refers to Rivière Saint-François, whose name commemorates François de Lauson de Liret.

In 1635, the seigneury of La Citière, located at the mouth of the river, was granted to his father Jean de Lauson, governor of New France from 1651 to 1655.

The two men were the largest landowners of the colony in 1640. It is said that the Jesuits also gave the name Saint-François to this river in 1632.