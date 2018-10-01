Quebec election: Rosemont results

The riding of Rosemont is located in Montreal’s Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough. Riding boundaries include Rachel Street East, Masson Street, 6 Avenue and borough borders.

Coalition Avenir Québec: Sonya Cormier

Parti Québécois: Jean-François Lisée

Quebec Liberal Party: Agata La Rosa

Québec Solidaire: Vincent Marissal

The incumbent heading into the 2018 election was Parti Québécois (PQ) Leader Jean-François Lisée.

The PQ was the official opposition heading into the election but polls in the last stretch of the campaign showed the party fighting with Québec Solidaire for third place.

Lisée won the riding in 2012 and was re-elected in 2014. Under Pauline Marois’s short-lived PQ government, Lisée acted as minister of international relations, the Francophonie and external trade. He was also the minister responsible for the Montreal region.

Lisée won the PQ leadership race in 2016 after media mogul Pierre-Karl Péladeau stepped away from politics for family reasons.

History

The Rosemont electoral district was created in 1972 and was named after the former village of Rosemont founded in 1905.

Rosemont is a PQ stronghold. The party has held the seat for 24 years.