Quebec election: Mille-Îles results

The electoral division of Mille-Îles comprises part of the City of Laval.

It covers the eastern tip of Île Jésus, in the City of Laval.

The division borders Rivière des Prairies to the south and Rivière des Mille Îles to the north, from which it draws its name.

Coalition Avenir Québec: Mauro Barone

Parti Québécois: Michel Lachance

Quebec Liberal Party: Francine Charbonneau

Québec Solidaire: Jean Trudelle

Mille-Îles has voted Liberal since 2003. Prior to that, it flipped between the Liberals and the PQ.

Incumbent Francine Charbonneau was first elected in 2008, before being re-elected in 2012 and 2014.

History

The electoral division of Mille-Îles was established in 1972.