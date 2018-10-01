Quebec election: LaFontaine results

The electoral division of LaFontaine comprises part of the City of Montreal, situated in the borough of Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Loredana Bacchi

Parti Québécois: Claude Gauthier

Quebec Liberal Party: Marc Tanguay

Québec Solidaire: David Touchette

Liberal Marc Tanguay won the riding in a 2012 byelection, which was triggered by the resignation of Tony Tomassi.

Prior to that, Tanguay was an unsuccessful Liberal candidate in the 2007 general election in Chambly electoral district, finishing third.

History

The electoral division of LaFontaine was introduced in 1965, on the northern tip of the island of Montreal.

The toponym commemorates Louis-Hippolyte La Fontaine, a journalist, politician and judge.

Recognized as a major spokesperson of the Parti Patriote until the start of the Rebellions of 1837, he was an outstanding advocate for the principle of responsible government, as well as a staunch defender of the status of the French language within parliament.