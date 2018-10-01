Quebec election: La Pinière results

The riding of La Pinière, on the south shore of the St. Lawrence River, encompasses most of the city of Brossard. Its boundaries include the Champlain Bridge, Highway 10, Taschereau and Lapinière boulevards and Brossard city limits.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Sylvia Baronian

Parti Québécois: Suzanne Gagnon

Quebec Liberal Party: Gaétan Barrette

Québec Solidaire: Marie Pagès

The incumbent heading into the 2018 election was Liberal MNA Gaétan Barrette.

Barrette won the riding in 2014 and was appointed Minister of Health and Social Services.

His four-year tenure wasn’t without controversy.

Barrette’s health-care reforms came under fire from Quebec’s ombudsman, Marie Rinfret, and drew the ire of Quebecers at large.

Opposition party, Québec Solidaire, even launched a petition to have him ousted.

The former radiologist will not be returning as health minister as Philippe Couillard promised to make him treasury board president if the Liberals are re-elected.

History

La Pinière has been a Liberal riding since its creation in 1988.

Former Quebec Liberal Party member Fatima Houda-Pepin held the riding for almost 20 years before she declared herself as an independent in 2014 and lost to Gaétan Barrette.