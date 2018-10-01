Politics
October 1, 2018 3:55 am

Quebec election: Iberville results

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

A Quebec elections ballot box.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
A A

The riding of Iberville is located in the Montérégie region, east of Rivière Richelieu.

The division comprises, in particular, part of the City of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Claire Samson
Parti Québécois: Nicolas Dionne
Quebec Liberal Party: Mylène Gaudreau
Québec Solidaire: Philippe Jetten-Vigeant

At dissolution, the riding was held by CAQ MNA Claire Samson, who was first elected in 2014.

She was also the party’s candidate in Iberville in 2012.

History

The electoral division of Iberville was introduced in 1853.

It commemorates Pierre Le Moyne d’Iberville, who discovered the mouth of the Mississippi River in 1699 and founded Louisiana in 1702, of which he became the first governor.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Coalition Avenir Quebec
Francois Legault
Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois
Iberville
Jean-François Lisée
Manon Masse
Parti Quebecois
Philippe Couillard
Quebec election
Quebec elections 2018
Quebec Liberal Party
Quebec Solidaire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News