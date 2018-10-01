Quebec election: Iberville results

The riding of Iberville is located in the Montérégie region, east of Rivière Richelieu.

The division comprises, in particular, part of the City of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Claire Samson

Parti Québécois: Nicolas Dionne

Quebec Liberal Party: Mylène Gaudreau

Québec Solidaire: Philippe Jetten-Vigeant

At dissolution, the riding was held by CAQ MNA Claire Samson, who was first elected in 2014.

She was also the party’s candidate in Iberville in 2012.

History

The electoral division of Iberville was introduced in 1853.

It commemorates Pierre Le Moyne d’Iberville, who discovered the mouth of the Mississippi River in 1699 and founded Louisiana in 1702, of which he became the first governor.