Police search Scugog River in Lindsay for missing man

City of Kawartha Lakes police are searching for a man who entered the Scugog River in Lindsay on Sunday evening.

Police were called around 6:30 p.m. by a witness who was concerned about a man he saw in the area of William Street North.

“When officers arrived to investigate, they located a man who immediately fled north along a walking path that runs parallel to the Scugog River,” stated Sgt. Dave Murtha.

Emergency crews spent the evening searching for a man who didn't resurface from the Scugog River near Rivera Park in Lindsay. #KawarthaLakes pic.twitter.com/ymQejYR9xT — Josh Casey (@JoshGCasey) September 17, 2018

Officers lost sight of the man as he fled, but witnesses observed the man enter the Scugog River near the area of Colborne Street West, Murtha said.

Police were not able to determine if the man exited the river.

A subsequent search was launched on the east and west river banks which included a marine unit from the Kawartha Lakes Fire Rescue Service.

“The man who entered the river has not been found and the search for him is continuing,” Murtha stated Monday morning.

In an email to CHEX News on Monday morning, the Special Investigations Unit said there “was not an investigation at this time.”