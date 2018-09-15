Alleged border jumper arrested after leading police on chase deep into Vancouver

Police have arrested an alleged border jumper who managed to drive all the way to Vancouver’s west side before crashing.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, a man in his 20s allegedly drove a blue pickup truck with Oregon plates through a border crossing without stopping.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., Surrey RCMP notified the VPD that the suspect was speeding towards Vancouver, and officers in the city located the vehicle around 16th Avenue and Oak Street.

Police said officers tried to pull the truck over by activating their vehicles’ lights and sirens, but the driver refused to stop.

Officers pursued the truck to West 10th Avenue at Alma Street, where it collided with a Mazda sedan and then crashed into an unoccupied drum store, according to police.

Photos from the scene show the truck with major front-end damage; at least one wheel came off the vehicle in the collision.

The Mazda driver suffered minor injuries. The man driving the truck was arrested and taken to jail.

“Investigators are now working with our partnering agencies to determine who this man is and why he ran the border,” said VPD Const. Jason Doucette in a media release.

Police are recommending charges of dangerous driving and causing a police pursuit. The VPD says additional charges may be recommended as the investigation continues.