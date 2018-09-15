Lifestyle
September 15, 2018 4:37 pm
Updated: September 15, 2018 4:38 pm

Recipe: Classic spaghetti and meatballs

By Global News

Meatballs on the menu in this week's Saturday Chef. New Vancouver restaurant, Pepino's, Food Director Mark Perrier is sharing his hearty recipe for spaghetti and meatballs.

A A

With grey and rainy weather, it’s once again time to dig into some comfort food.

And what could be more comforting than the old classic of spaghetti and meatballs?

Mark Perrier, partner and food director with Pepino’s Spaghetti House and Osteria Savio Volpe is sharing this easy to make and hearty dish that will help you forget the rainy weather.

Ingredients

Sauce

  • Olive oil
  • 4 cloves garlic (whole)
  • 2 onions chopped
  • Chili flakes (to taste)
  • Fresh basil
  • 4 jars of tomato passata

Meatballs

  • 2 cups packed bread (day old, no crust)
  • Milk to soak
  • 2 eggs
  • 500 g beef
  • 500 g pork
  • ¼ cup grana
  • 1/8 cup pecorino
  • 200 g. ricotta
  • 1 bunch parsley (fine chopped)
  • 4 cloves garlic (minced)
  • Chili flakes (to taste)
  • 2 tsp salt
  • ½ cup dried breadcrumbs as needed

Pasta

  • Store bought Spaghetti (Italian bronze die extruded preferred)

Method

Sauce

  • Combine oil and garlic cloves cooking gently and slowly until soft and golden. This will take at least ½ so don’t rush it
  • Add onion and continue to cook until onion is very soft and broken down (1/2 hour)
  • Add pinch of chili flakes and basil and fry one minute until fragrant
  • Add tomato, bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer 30-40 minutes until thickened slightly and flavors have come together

Meatballs

  • Combine all ingredients
  • Mix gently and form into tennis ball sized balls
  • Fry balls off in olive oil till nicely browned
  • Cover with the tomato sauce and simmer lightly for roughly one hour until fully cooked through and sauce is nicely flavored

Pasta

  • Boil pasta according to directions on package, when al dente combine with meatballs and sauce
  • Finish cooking the pasta in the sauce
  • Plate, garnishing with grated romano cheese

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
meatball recipe
pepito's spaghetti house
Recipe
Savio Volpe
Spaghetti And Meatballs
spaghetti and meatballs recipe
spaghetti recipe

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News