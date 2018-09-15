Canada
September 15, 2018 12:52 pm

2 dead in early morning Highway 16 collision near Innisfree

RCMP investigate a fatal collision near Innisfree Saturday.

File / Global News
Two people are dead after the vehicles they were driving collided and were then struck by a semi-truck on Highway 16 near Innisfree early Saturday morning.

RCMP said the vehicles were struck by the semi just moments after they collided.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Highway 16 about one kilometre east of Innisfree around 2 a.m.

The drivers were the lone occupants of the vehicles and died on scene.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Collision investigators were on scene for much of the morning.

Police will not be releasing the names or ages of the victims.

Fatal
Fatal Crash
Highway 16
Innisfree
RCMP
Vermillion

