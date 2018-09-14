N.B. party leaders drive home campaign promises as election day draws near

With just over a week to go before election day, party leaders and candidates are continuing to relay campaign promises to voters.

Tory Leader Blaine Higgs is vowing to eliminate the controversial double tax on rental, non-owner occupied buildings.

“I’m trying to build a model here that people will want to invest in New Brunswick, a model that reflects other provinces so we are competitive,” Higgs states.

READ MORE: All our New Brunswick election 2018 coverage

In Fredericton, Liberal Leader Brian Gallant focused on growing the province’s population. He says a re-elected government will invest in innovative methods to attract and retain young people.

“When a young person wants to stay here or come back here, we’re doing everything we can to help them do so,” Gallant noted.

WATCH: NB Election 2018: Saint John Harbour up for grabs

NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie took part in a mock election at the Salvation Army in Saint John.

Green Party Leader David Coon and People’s Alliance Leader Kris Austin spent much of the day on debate preparations.

Meanwhile, acrimony between Higgs and Gallant continued Friday. Both were still talking about Higgs’ claim Gallant offered him a position in his cabinet shortly after winning the 2014 election.

“The political stunt was insinuating that I offered and when pressed last night he finally told the truth and said that it was not the case and I didn’t offer him anything,” Gallant stated.

Higgs stands by his statement.

“It is so hypocritical for someone to say I didn’t agree with anything you were doing, but yes, I did offer you a job. Well of course he’s not going to admit that, and I never said he offered me the job. I said people within his control and his department, his transition team. If he’s pretending he didn’t know anything about it, I don’t believe a word of it,” said Higgs.

READ MORE: Liberals vow to draw New Brunswickers back, Tories promise decrease double tax on properties

After Friday night’s debate, party leaders and candidates will hit the hustings with a full slate of appearances over the weekend.