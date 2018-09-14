Two Holy Cross students involved in serious west end crash

The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board has confirmed that two students from Holy Cross Secondary School were in one of the vehicles involved in a serious two-car collision at a busy Kingston intersection on Friday.

It happened just before noon at Princess Street and Bayridge Drive when a Jeep Cherokee and Toyota Corolla collided in the middle of the intersection.

READ MORE: Kingston police to add drones to investigation team

Paramedics from both Frontenac County and Lennox and Addington were called to the scene and transported three patients to hospital, one of them with life-threatening injuries.

Princess Street was closed to traffic from Midland Avenue to Collins Bay Road while reconstructionists with the Kingston Police Traffic Safety Unit worked to collect evidence at the scene.