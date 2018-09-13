Boathouse Restaurant to close iconic English Bay location in October

One of downtown Vancouver’s iconic waterfront eateries is closing its doors for good.

The Boathouse English Bay will serve its final meal on Saturday, Oct. 6.

Keith Beitler, senior vice-president and COO with Landry’s, the company that owns the Boathouse, said the move was a result of the restaurant’s lease expiring.

“We value our employees, their dedication to our company and are working to relocate them. We are grateful for the support of the community and look forward to continuing to serve guests at our five nearby Boathouse locations,” he said in an emailed statement.

It is the second Boathouse location to close in as many years.

In November 2016, the company closed its Horseshoe Bay location.

The seafood-focused Boathouse has been in business for more than 35 years, opening its original location in Coal Harbour in 1981, before moving its flagship to English Bay.

U.S.-based Landry’s acquired the Boathouse when it bought the McCormick and Schmicks restaurant chain in 2011. That company picked up the five-restaurant Boathouse group back in 2004.

Five other locations remain open, in Kitsilano, White Rock, Richmond, New Westminster and Port Moody.