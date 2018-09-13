Sources say non-confidence vote reversed as relations improve within London’s fire services

It seems after a spring wrought with controversy and hard feelings within the department, London’s fire service is seeing a significant shift in its internal culture.

Reports suggest that members of the London Professional Fire Fighters Association have reversed an earlier non-confidence vote in acting Deputy Chief Jack Burt.

“I am unable to speak towards confidential union business that transpires at our association meetings,” said association president Jason Timlick.

“What I can say is the membership put forward a motion that passed which required me to yesterday call Martin Hayward and Lynne Livingstone and relay the information that the membership told me to tell them.”

Hayward is the city manager while Livingstone is the managing director of neighbourhood, children, and fire services.

“What I hear from the vast majority of members right now is they’re optimistic. They’re happy with the current change.”

Timlick said newly minted fire Chief Lori Hamer has made a real effort to listen to the membership to learn about their concerns and that the city’s senior management team has done the same.

“Just last week Martin Hayward came for a ride-along with the fire department, stayed for the entire shift, 24 hours,” said Timlick.

“It’s that kind of stuff where you see the top brass, the top individuals in the city of London, coming to the workplace and work alongside the employees to talk to them, to listen to them. At 9 o’clock in the morning, he had a mop in his hand cleaning the floor and he wanted to be part of it all.”

Back in the spring, the service was one of the municipal departments engulfed in the city’s harassment and bullying scandal.

With files from Global News Radio 980 CFPL’s Jess Brady.