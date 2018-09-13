Seeing Metallica in Saskatoon? Here’s what you need to know

Over 16,000 fans are expected at SaskTel Centre on Saturday evening as Metallica returns to Saskatoon for the first time in 14 years.

Doors at the SaskTel Centre will open at 6 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. concert and people are being advised to arrive early to allow extra time for security procedures.

A pre-scan area will be open at 4:30 p.m. on the west side of the building. There will be food trucks, a beer garden, and Metallica merchandise.

READ MORE: Metallica announces Canada, U.S. dates of WorldWired Tour

There are a number of transportation options available for concert-goers.

Saskatoon Transit will run buses from the downtown special event stop in front of 2nd Avenue Lofts starting at 4 p.m., with the last bus leaving at 7:15 p.m.

Cost is $3 each way, with transfers and passes accepted.

WATCH BELOW: 1-on-1 with Metallica’s James Hetfield

Yellow school buses will be running to SaskTel Centre from Lawson Heights Mall, Market Mall, Confederation Mall, and the Centre Mall starting at 5:45 p.m.

Buses will depart as they fill, with continuous service until 7:15 p.m. Cost is $5 for a roundtrip.

Parking is available and those driving are strongly encouraged to car pool. Tailgating will not be allowed on-site, and RVs and trailers are not permitted.

Saskatoon is one of only two Canadian cities Metallica is playing during the 2018 WorldWired Tour – the other is Winnipeg on Sept. 13.

Metallica is encouraging fans to post on social media the day of the concert using the hashtag #MetInSaskatoon for a chance to be featured on the band’s website.